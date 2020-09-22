Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of -0.28. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

