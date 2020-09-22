Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Down 9.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s share price dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 6,423,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 10,200,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $482.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,778,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,891,000 after buying an additional 12,889,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2,002.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,090,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,909 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 310.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,038,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,958,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.