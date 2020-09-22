Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Krystal Biotech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.14.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $44.27 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 51.20, a current ratio of 51.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.53 million, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,656,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 345.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

