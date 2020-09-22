Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KUBTY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kubota from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kubota from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of KUBTY stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. Kubota has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $93.22.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Kubota will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Kubota’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

