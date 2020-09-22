Lake Street Capital Raises Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $17.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. William Blair began coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $411.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,890.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,244,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 274,139 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Clarus by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Clarus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,138,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 83,115 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Clarus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

