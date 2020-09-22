Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAKE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $337,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $9,132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 692.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 331,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at $4,623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

