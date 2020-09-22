LATOKEN Hits Market Cap of $12.91 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $12.91 million and $31,846.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.04372459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009580 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LA is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

