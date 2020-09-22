Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Down 5.8%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.61. Approximately 674,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 773,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,712,000 after purchasing an additional 835,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 20.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 286,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 32.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,721,000 after purchasing an additional 338,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Lazard by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 694,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

