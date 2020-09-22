Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.75 Per Share

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LTG stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 129 ($1.69). 7,155,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,358. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.40 ($2.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $951.04 million and a P/E ratio of 86.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

