Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. 17,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,206. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.04 million and a P/E ratio of -23.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

