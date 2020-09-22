Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading Down 5.9%

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.72 and last traded at $41.47. 1,742,804 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,443,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 8,395.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 833,119 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 33.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after buying an additional 700,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $23,243,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $22,785,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 151.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 650,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

