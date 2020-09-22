LEOcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $69,386.94 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,530.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.84 or 0.03265025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.99 or 0.02060534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00421862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00874087 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00047094 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00506496 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

