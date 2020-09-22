Liberty Global’s (LBTYA) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.59.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,126.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

