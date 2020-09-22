Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 15.1%

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) traded down 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.65. 1,343,586 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 853,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $863.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 3.43.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 559,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 76,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,178,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

