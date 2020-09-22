Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s share price fell 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.82. 2,300,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,647,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The stock has a market cap of $136.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 125,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $356,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

