Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSPD. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$33.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.15.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$40.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -54.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$48.31.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

