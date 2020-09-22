Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.98.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, insider Michael Disanto sold 4,731 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $30,893.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 881,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,030. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

