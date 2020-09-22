LINA (LINA) Price Hits $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINA has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $21,294.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.04408610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034868 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,874,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

