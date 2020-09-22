LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0183 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $84,557.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001574 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00106910 BTC.

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,042,909,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,316,272 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

