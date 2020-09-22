Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Shares Down 5.5%

Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 163,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 267,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

About Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals primarily in Nevada. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

