Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Posts Earnings Results

Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (6.70) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:LVCG traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9.25 ($0.12). 30,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,790. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. Live Company Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98.

In other Live Company Group news, insider David Ciclitira bought 2,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £205,000 ($267,868.81).

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

