Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Down 6.7%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.51 and last traded at $53.16. Approximately 4,593,621 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,976,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

