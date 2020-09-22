Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) were down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 2,168,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,657,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Get Livent alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Livent Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 895,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,888,000.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.