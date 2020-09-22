Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Down 7.9%

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.78. 946,493 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 652,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tim J. Spengler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,667 shares in the company, valued at $210,067.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,402.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 68,846 shares of company stock worth $185,342. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 72,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Livexlive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.