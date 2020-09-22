LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Price Down 6.8%

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.92. 2,970,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,715,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.
LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.
The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LKQ by 22.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,189,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
