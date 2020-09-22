LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Price Down 6.8%

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.92. 2,970,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,715,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LKQ by 22.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,189,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

