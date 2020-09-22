Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.16.

LITE opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Lumentum has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,774.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

