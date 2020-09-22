Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp (CVE:LUM) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.94. Approximately 372,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 227,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUM shares. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.06 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $304.77 million and a P/E ratio of -24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal projects include the Cangrejos project consisting of six mineral titles covering an area of 6,374 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador; and the Condor project, which consists of seven concessions covering approximately 8,269 hectares area located in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province in southeast Ecuador.

