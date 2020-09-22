LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYB. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,601. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

