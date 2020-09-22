Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.87. 9,774,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 6,162,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAC. ValuEngine lowered Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Macerich by 151.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 95.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

