MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.10.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $32.59 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $773,651 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

