MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 12.9% on Insider Selling

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price fell 12.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.52. 932,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,480,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Specifically, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $201,525.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,213 shares of company stock worth $2,903,216. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,775,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after buying an additional 52,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $41,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 668.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,360,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 1,183,067 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth about $35,961,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

