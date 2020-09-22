MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 7.6%

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 1,093,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 691,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAG shares. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 52.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 45.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

