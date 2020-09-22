Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

MGIC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.03 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth $140,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

