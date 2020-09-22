Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Down 9%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)’s share price traded down 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.55. 2,353,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,090,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $82.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,947,215.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 70.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

