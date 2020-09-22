Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. 1,764,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,648,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.19 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 89.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 240,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 438,901 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,196,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,820,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 374,734 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 507.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,220 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.