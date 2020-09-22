MalwareChain Reaches One Day Volume of $381,141.00 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $553,805.74 and $381,141.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MalwareChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MalwareChain has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00448720 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021261 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012911 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010374 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00026285 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 4,765,603 coins and its circulating supply is 3,174,831 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com

