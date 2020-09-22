Marc Ferrentino Sells 9,753 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 9,753 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $151,756.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Marc Ferrentino sold 2,100 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $33,810.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Marc Ferrentino sold 4,846 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $82,527.38.

YEXT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

