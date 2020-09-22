Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Down 7.2%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 3,089,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,420,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 946.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $255,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.