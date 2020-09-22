Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.40 and last traded at $93.02. Approximately 4,859,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,669,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.88.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Marriott International by 55.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 766,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 273,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,576 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

