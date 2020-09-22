Maxim Group Increases Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $14.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $11.60 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

