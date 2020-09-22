MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Down 7.9%

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.26. 767,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,512,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

The firm has a market cap of $366.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 1,542,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 36.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 54.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 27.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 329,446 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

