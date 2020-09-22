Meme 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.77 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Meme has traded up 667.8% against the US dollar. One Meme token can currently be bought for $1,131.69 or 0.10826833 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $31.69 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00650657 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034730 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000761 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

