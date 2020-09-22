Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €138.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €115.92 ($136.38).

FRA:MRK opened at €124.00 ($145.88) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €115.96 and a 200-day moving average of €106.37. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

