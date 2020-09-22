Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €138.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €115.92 ($136.38).

FRA:MRK opened at €124.00 ($145.88) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €115.96 and a 200-day moving average of €106.37. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

