Mercury (MER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,006.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $636,322.71 and $1,006.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

