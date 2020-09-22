Meridian Bioscience’s (VIVO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $742.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,832.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

