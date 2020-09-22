Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. 337,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $57,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,040.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 66,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,379,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,599 shares of company stock worth $2,034,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

