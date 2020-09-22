MicroBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $55.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.02099206 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.