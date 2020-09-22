Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.26. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $115.11. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.