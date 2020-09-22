Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $183.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $127.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.08.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $162.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.89. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $171.48.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

