MKM Partners Cuts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $140.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.37.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $156.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,021 shares of company stock worth $427,683. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

